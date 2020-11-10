The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Student Life team continued its efforts to help CSM students who are struggling financially and experiencing food insecurities by hosting its fifth drive-thru food distribution event – this time at CSM’s Leonardtown Campus.

Approximately 1,140 pounds of food were given to students who expressed a need and pre-registered to come to campus Wednesday, Nov. 4. The contactless “Mobile Hawk Feeder” events have been going on since the pandemic began and to date, the CSM Student Life team has distributed 4,745 pounds of food to CSM students.

Members of the CSM Student Life team prepare bags of food for distribution to CSM students at the Leonardtown Campus. Credit: The College of Southern Maryland / The College of Southern Maryland

The CSM drive-thru events have been supported by LifePoint Church of Waldorf’s Pastor Michael and Angela Rogalski; Pastor John Lewis with the Servants of Christ Church; New Life Church and the Charles County Department of Social Services, who all donated food. In addition, the CSM Foundation supported the effort through funding from its “Help a Hawk” emergency fund.

Since 2017, CSM has offered food provided through Hawk Feeders at each of its four campuses. Hawk Feeders help address the short-term basic food needs any student may be experiencing. Built by a CSM faculty member Bill Luyster, the Hawk Feeders are stocked through individual donations by faculty, staff and students as well as through food drives, under the adage, “Give what you can, take what you need.”

