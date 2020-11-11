LEONARDTOWN, MD – On Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2020, Governor Hogan Announced a Series of Actions to Slow the Spread of COVID-19. The new directives reduce foodservice establishments capacity to 50% and restore mandatory teleworking for State Government Employees.

The Governor also announced Public Health Advisories that limit indoor gatherings to 25 or fewer and expanded warnings on out-of-state travel. The health advisory also mandated COVID-19 testing for all visitors to nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

In response, St. Mary’s County Government is adopting similar measures by reinstating the Level 3 Pandemic Response Policy. Please note that St. Mary’s County is permitted to be more restrictive than the state of Maryland, but not less restrictive.

As such, effective Friday, Nov.13 at 8 a.m., eligible county employees will operate under the maximum telework policy. St. Mary’s County Government Departments may be open to visitors by appointment only. County services will continue to be provided via telephone, email, and US Mail. Offices may offer appointments and package drop boxes locations, as well. Walk-in service will not be available for county offices.

For information regarding appointments, please visit the St. Mary’s County Government website and specific Department pages.

At this time, there will be no changes to the St. Mary’s Transit System operations, Recreation and Parks programs, or landfill and convenience center services. Senior Activity Centers remain closed. A complete list of county operations is available on the COVID-19 Operations Updates and Changes webpage.

As recovery continues, please remember to maintain physical distancing, keep gatherings to 25 or fewer, wear face coverings, and follow all safe health precautions.

