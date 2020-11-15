The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday night in Fort Washington. The victim is 56-year-old Willie Thames, Jr of Washington, D.C.

On November 10, 2020, at approximately 9:15 pm, officers responded to the 7300 block of Allentown Road for a motorcycle crash. The preliminary investigation revealed Thames, Jr was traveling southbound on Allentown Road near Lanham Lane when for reasons that remain under investigation, Thames, Jr lost control of his motorcycle.

The motorcycle then left the roadway ultimately striking a chunk of concrete and brick and throwing Thames, Jr off of his motorcycle. Thames, Jr was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a few days later.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

