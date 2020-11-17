Superintendent Kimberly A. Hill formally notified the Board of Education Tuesday morning that she does not plan to ask for renewal of her contract in 2021. The Superintendent of Schools said she plans to retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year and wanted to provide the Board with ample opportunity to fill her position before her final day on June 30, 2021.

Hill is not required to notify the Board until the February before the expiration of her contract. “I think the right thing to do is provide the Board with as much time possible to complete the process of hiring a new Superintendent,” Hill said.

Hill has served as Superintendent of Schools for two four-year terms. Before her 2013 appointment as Superintendent, Dr. Hill served as principal of North Point High School, Charles County’s largest high school and center for science, industry and technology career pathway programs. Dr. Hill started her 35-year career in education as a social studies teacher at Maurice J. McDonough High School, her high school alma mater. She also previously served as vice principal at several schools.

“The state of the school system is strong. Charles County Public Schools is well-positioned to navigate the changing landscape of public education, with organizational structure, policies, and practices that serve our students’ best interests. CCPS teachers and leaders are dedicated to teaching and learning and prepared for the challenges ahead. I am committed to a seamless transition to new leadership, and will provide whatever support is necessary to ensure the continued success of Charles County Public Schools,” Hill wrote in her notice to the Board.

The Board of Education will now begin a discussion of how it will proceed and hire a new superintendent. “Dr. Hill is not leaving until the end of the school year, so we have some time to decide what to do,” Chairman Virginia McGraw said.

