PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 16, 2020 – A Rental and Mortgage Relief Fund is available to help households in Calvert County that have experienced financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners approved $300,000 in funding to provide low-barrier aid to help tenants and homeowners avoid eviction and foreclosure.

The Department of Community Resources will oversee the relief fund. The program uses available funds received through the Maryland Coronavirus Relief Fund, established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Households must apply for aid before Dec. 15, 2020 to receive assistance and aid will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Households in need of assistance may contact the following local housing agencies to learn more and apply:

· Rental Assistance

LifeStyles of Maryland

301-609-9900

www.lifestylesofmd.org

· Rental Assistance and Foreclosure Prevention

Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action

301-274-4474

www.smtccac.org

Citizens who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are in need of mortgage, rent or utility assistance are also encouraged to contact the Calvert County Department of Social Services at 443-550-6900 for a referral to local partner agencies that may be of assistance.

For additional information, please contact the Department of Community Resources at 410-535-1600, ext. 8803

