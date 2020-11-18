UPDATE November 18, 2020 @ 8:25 a.m.: On Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at 1:33 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at North Sandgates Road near the intersection of Cavalier Street. Deputies arrived on the scene where a single vehicle drove off the roadway and into a wooded ravine. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined the 2012 Jeep Compass, operated by Douglas Calvin Benfield, 69 of Mechanicsville, was traveling northbound on North Sandgates Road toward Route 235 when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a ravine. Benfield was declared as deceased at the scene by emergency first responders.

At this time, speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the crash is asked to call DFC Jason Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 72328.

Mechanicsville, MD(1:45 p.m.)- Police, and rescue are on the scene of a serious crash on North Sandgates Road in the area of Maple Road. A Rescue unit at the scene reported a vehicle overturned on a steep embankment.

Police have set up a reconstruction zone, with assistance in the road closure. There was a reported canine in the vehcile and animal control is on the scene to assist in locating the animal.

North Sandgates Road near Maple Road will be closed due to a serious motor vehicle accident. Use alternate route

This is a developing story…

