Charles County Sheriff’s officers are continuing their search for Charles Daniel Springston Jr, 66, of Indian Head who was reported missing on November 13. He was last seen leaving his house in the 5000 block of Abell Lane at about 9 a.m. to take a walk, but he never returned.

Officers and family have been searching ever since. Springston does not have a car, nor does he have his cell phone. He usually walks in the area of Abell Lane near Bicknell Road and in the area of the Pisgah General Store but he may be confused and disoriented, according to family members.

Police K9s will continue to track various locations and drones have been used to assist. Springston is 5’9” and weighs approximately 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about Springston’s whereabouts should contact 9-1-1 or 301-932-2222. The investigation is ongoing.

