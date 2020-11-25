The annual Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) It’s Academic tournament will air at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2. Teams from the seven high schools will compete in rounds and answer questions in a quiz-style format. Topics range from history, literature, science, math and mythology to sports and current events.

This year’s event takes place in a virtual format. The first-place team from the event goes on to compete against Centreville and Fairfax high schools in a match set to air Feb. 27 on NBC4.

The following teams are set to compete Dec. 2.

La Plata High School – Captain Samantha Yorio, senior; William Alcorn, freshman; and Eric Valentine, junior.

Henry E. Lackey High School – Captain Brynna Bode, senior; Gabriel Revelle, sophomore; and Julian Revelle, senior.

Maurice J. McDonough High School – Captain Samuel Chernoff, junior; Daniel Mears, junior; and Rebecca White, junior.

North Point High School – Captain James “Jimmy” Olmsted, sophomore; Kelsey Njembu, junior; and Yusra Umer, junior.

St. Charles High School – Captain Rylee Josephs, senior; Andrea Kornegay, junior; and Bria McCallam, junior.

Thomas Stone High School – Captain Eryn Huber, junior; Faith Meadows, junior; and Johnathan “Bryce” Powell, senior.

Westlake High School – Captain Skyler Adams, senior; Deidre Gilliard, junior; and Elijah Watkins, junior.

The CCPS YouTube channel is accessible at https://www.youtube.com/c/ccpsmd/videos. The Dec. 2 event also airs at 7 p.m. on Comcast Channel 96 and Verizon Fios Channel 12.

