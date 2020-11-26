Prince Frederick, MD – The CalvertHealth Foundation is excited to announce the launch of its Planting the Seeds of Hope Campaign. In lieu of a formal gala this year (due to COVID-19 restrictions), the CalvertHealth Foundation Gala Committee has challenged our community to help raise $250,000 toward the behavioral health renovation and expansion project at CalvertHealth Medical Center.

“The CalvertHealth Foundation has been dedicated to raising funds for our community hospital for 32 years. While 2020 has certainly been different, neither the needs of the hospital nor the passion of our committee has wavered,” said Mickie Frazer, co-chair of the Planting Seeds of Hope fundraising challenge. Once complete, the renovation will provide age-appropriate, therapeutic environments for adolescents and adults needing inpatient and/or outpatient care. This effort will have a significant impact on the growing number of community members – both young and old – who seek behavioral health services at CalvertHealth.

“We are asking 250 individuals who are compelled by the mental health challenges our community faces to give to this important cause,” said Cindy Hargrove, co-chair of the Planting Seeds of Hope campaign. “If we can get 250 people to give $1,000 each, we will have reached our goal.” Additionally, the CalvertHealth Foundation is pleased to announce an anonymous donor has decided to match – dollar for dollar – every gift received, up to $250,000.This means all donations, no matter how big or how small, will have double the impact to help bring expanded inpatient and outpatient treatment right here to Southern Maryland.

All of these exciting things are happening just in time for the kickoff of Giving Tuesday, a national day of giving which falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Through the generous donation of Dickinson Jewelers, there will be a chance to win one of two pieces of jewelry beginning Wednesday, November 25. The winner will be announced live on Facebook on December 1 at 4 p.m. Donations can be made and additional information can be found at CalvertHealth Planting Seeds of Hope Campaign Donations .

In 2019, CHMC began to work on the renovation of its behavioral health unit, which includes inpatient and outpatient facilities. “As the sole provider of inpatient behavioral health services in Calvert County, updating the patient areas and services we offer allows us to increase emergency and short-term mental health care,” said Behavioral Health Unit Director Jennifer Messix, BSN, RN-BC. “The need for improved behavioral health facilities and programs has never been greater, and CalvertHealth is poised to meet the needs of our Southern Maryland community with the renovation of our facilities,” said Messix.

The Planting the Seeds of Hope campaign has already received overwhelming community support. The CalvertHealth Foundation would like to thank our current sponsors for their continued support: Mr. Claude and Mrs. Jo Anne Dickinson; Associates in Radiation Medicine; M&T Bank; Mr. Mike & Mrs. Deborah Cox, Pathway Investment Group; Mr. and Mrs. Joseph E. Rice III; Mr. Dean and Mrs. Pam Teague; Mr. Michael Stansbury; Dr. Loyd and Mrs. Terri Wolfley; Alteon Health and RJH Chesapeake, Inc.

For businesses interested in joining this campaign as a sponsor, please visit CalvertHealth Gala or call the CalvertHealth Foundation at 410-414-4570

