WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) today announced $143,158 in federal housing assistance for low-income residents in Maryland. Funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. It was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Ensuring Marylanders have access to affordable housing is always essential. But as many continue to deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it becomes even more critical to the health and financial stability of our residents,” the lawmakers said. “This federal funding will support low-income families facing hardship to help ensure no one has to decide between paying for rent or other basic necessities. Team Maryland will continue to fight for funding to expand the availability of affordable housing across our state.”

The award recipients are as follows:

Housing Authority of Calvert County – $115,546

– $115,546 Housing Commission of Talbot – $27,612

These funds are part of the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program, which assists low-income families, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities with affording housing. The lawmakers recently announced more than $250,000 in federal funding for housing assistance programs throughout the state. This is in addition to a prior announcement of over $48 million in COVID-19 economic and housing relief provided to Maryland families.

