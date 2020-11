UPDATE @ 10:29 a.m.: According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Ms. Johnson has been located.

11/30/2020 @ 8:06 a.m.: Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing person Julie Johnson (W/F 20 y/o) is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen in the Leonardtown area on 11/28/20.

Case #74160-20

