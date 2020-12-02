Mechanicsville, MD- The Southern Maryland Chronicle received numerous messages from residents of Mechanicsville, MD today regarding not receiving mail for up to 4 days. In one of those messages, the sender provided a third-parties Facebook post that describes being told by the post office that an employee had tested positive.

The Chronicle reached out to both the United States Postal Service and the St. Mary’s County Health Department for comment. Felicia Lott, Strategic Communications Specialist/A for the region stated in an email that an employee did test positive. She then sent us a statement by the USPS-

“The Mechanicsville Post Office will remain open and mail deliveries continue.

The U.S. Postal Service has learned that one employee at the Mechanicsville Post Office tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Mechanicsville Post Office but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.

As you may know, under the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, specific employee medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances. Therefore, the Postal Service cannot share the name of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 or further specifics of his or her medical condition.

The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow the recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For information on the Postal Service’s efforts to deliver for our customers during COVID-19, please visit our website at https://about.usps.com/newsroom/covid-19/.”

The Chronicle also received a response via email from Jenna Guzman, Director, Office of Community Engagement & Policy at the St. Mary’s County Health Department(SMCHD), “The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is not able to confirm or provide specific details in regards to positive cases, as it could compromise patient confidentiality. However, SMCHD has not received any community complaints relating to the Mechanicsville Post Office nor have we issued any guidance or orders relating to the closure of that facility.”

The SMCHD has in the past notified residents of large potential exposure instances but changed their stance in April regarding notifying residents. Some of the past notifications included the following articles covered by The Chronicle:

At this time we do not know when the employee tested positive, how long they were working for, or what kind of exposure can be expected. Reports from the Mechanicsville Post Office suggest they are catching back up on backlogged mail and packages and hope to be all caught up within a few days.

St. Mary’s County Commissioner John O’Connor also posted on his Facebook page that the post office was in fact not closed and was working with covid-related issues and a skeleton crew due to that.

If the Southern Maryland Chronicle receives any more pertinent information to pass along, we will update this article appropriately.

