PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 4, 2020 – Residents looking to shop local this season are encouraged to visit Calvert County’s annual Holiday Markets hosted by the Calvert Farmers Market Association. The Holiday Markets will be open Dec. 5, 12 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cardinal Creek Plant Farm located at 5180 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick.

Vendors include Breakfast by the Bay, Cardinal Creek, Ferry Landing, Farm & Apiary, Fructose and Spice, Prosperity Acres and Windy Willow Farm. Additionally, several holiday crafters will showcase their handmade gifts, decorated wreaths, tabletop trees, flower arrangements, candles and other festive items.

The Holiday Markets will be held inside a greenhouse at Cardinal Creek Plant Farm. Attendees will be required to wear an adequate face covering and practice social distancing when possible to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on Calvert County’s agricultural community, visit www.CalvertAg.com or contact the Calvert County Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880 or via email at info@ecalvert.com.

