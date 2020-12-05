Support Local Journalism

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters reported 11,054 deer taken on the opening weekend of the 2020 Maryland firearm season, Nov. 28-29. The harvest was 19% higher than last year’s official first-weekend harvest of 9,272 deer. 

The harvest total included 4,932 antlered and 5,799 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 163 antlered and 160 antlerless sika deer. The two-week deer firearm season runs through Dec. 12.

“Hunters took advantage of excellent weather for the opening weekend of firearm season to get outside and enjoy one of their favorite pastimes,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “By all measures, we had great weather and participation this weekend. Maryland deer hunters enjoyed a safe and successful opening weekend.”

Hunters in Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties, harvested 1,107 antlered deer (up 26%). Hunters in Region B, comprising the rest of the state, harvested 3,988 antlered and 5,959 antlerless deer (up 18% and 19%, respectively).

Junior hunters experienced windy weather for their Junior Deer Hunt Days Nov. 14-15, but still harvested 2,170 deer. The harvest was 11% lower than the official harvest of 2,428 last year. Juniors registered 1,370 antlered and 800 antlerless deer.

Maryland Unofficial Results of Junior Deer Hunt (Nov. 14-15, 2020) and
Opening Weekend Firearm Deer Season (Nov. 28-29, 2020)
CountyJunior HuntOpening Weekend Firearm Season
    Saturday Sunday Total
 AntleredAntlerlessJunior
Total		AntleredAntlerlessTotalAntleredAntlerlessTotal 
Allegany1344317730503051030103408
Anne Arundel56114373116162440156
Baltimore301343166282448***448
Calvert99184266108153348156
Caroline4135761382073455396149494
Carroll110561663524728241271893161,140
Cecil5135861161943103796133443
Charles22234593106199424688287
Dorchester          
whitetail322759891412304074114344
sika13142798104202484492294
Frederick151762274925541,0461531973501,396
Garrett2269231836203621530153515
Harford2814421161782943978117411
Howard2172880116196***196
Kent3923621342573914297139530
Montgomery503181120187307324880387
Prince George’s74115382135***135
Queen Anne’s40276712623536146115161522
Somerset          
whitetail4954103721512233780117340
sika0000001122
St. Mary’s1810286979148193655203
Talbot312556881612492285107356
Washington1035015337521058511578193778
Wicomico          
whitetail83581411342223565092142498
sika2241351821321
Worcester          
whitetail756614114821636478146224588
sika0001560006
Total1,3708002,1703,8254,3038,1281,2701,6562,92611,054
*Sunday hunting not permitted.               

