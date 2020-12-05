The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters reported 11,054 deer taken on the opening weekend of the 2020 Maryland firearm season, Nov. 28-29. The harvest was 19% higher than last year’s official first-weekend harvest of 9,272 deer.

The harvest total included 4,932 antlered and 5,799 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 163 antlered and 160 antlerless sika deer. The two-week deer firearm season runs through Dec. 12.

“Hunters took advantage of excellent weather for the opening weekend of firearm season to get outside and enjoy one of their favorite pastimes,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “By all measures, we had great weather and participation this weekend. Maryland deer hunters enjoyed a safe and successful opening weekend.”

Hunters in Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties, harvested 1,107 antlered deer (up 26%). Hunters in Region B, comprising the rest of the state, harvested 3,988 antlered and 5,959 antlerless deer (up 18% and 19%, respectively).

Junior hunters experienced windy weather for their Junior Deer Hunt Days Nov. 14-15, but still harvested 2,170 deer. The harvest was 11% lower than the official harvest of 2,428 last year. Juniors registered 1,370 antlered and 800 antlerless deer.

Maryland Unofficial Results of Junior Deer Hunt (Nov. 14-15, 2020) and

Opening Weekend Firearm Deer Season (Nov. 28-29, 2020)

County Junior Hunt Opening Weekend Firearm Season Saturday Sunday Total Antlered Antlerless Junior

Total Antlered Antlerless Total Antlered Antlerless Total Allegany 134 43 177 305 0 305 103 0 103 408 Anne Arundel 5 6 11 43 73 116 16 24 40 156 Baltimore 30 13 43 166 282 448 * * * 448 Calvert 9 9 18 42 66 108 15 33 48 156 Caroline 41 35 76 138 207 345 53 96 149 494 Carroll 110 56 166 352 472 824 127 189 316 1,140 Cecil 51 35 86 116 194 310 37 96 133 443 Charles 22 23 45 93 106 199 42 46 88 287 Dorchester whitetail 32 27 59 89 141 230 40 74 114 344 sika 13 14 27 98 104 202 48 44 92 294 Frederick 151 76 227 492 554 1,046 153 197 350 1,396 Garrett 226 92 318 362 0 362 153 0 153 515 Harford 28 14 42 116 178 294 39 78 117 411 Howard 21 7 28 80 116 196 * * * 196 Kent 39 23 62 134 257 391 42 97 139 530 Montgomery 50 31 81 120 187 307 32 48 80 387 Prince George’s 7 4 11 53 82 135 * * * 135 Queen Anne’s 40 27 67 126 235 361 46 115 161 522 Somerset whitetail 49 54 103 72 151 223 37 80 117 340 sika 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 St. Mary’s 18 10 28 69 79 148 19 36 55 203 Talbot 31 25 56 88 161 249 22 85 107 356 Washington 103 50 153 375 210 585 115 78 193 778 Wicomico whitetail 83 58 141 134 222 356 50 92 142 498 sika 2 2 4 13 5 18 2 1 3 21 Worcester whitetail 75 66 141 148 216 364 78 146 224 588 sika 0 0 0 1 5 6 0 0 0 6 Total 1,370 800 2,170 3,825 4,303 8,128 1,270 1,656 2,926 11,054 *Sunday hunting not permitted.

Like this: Like Loading...