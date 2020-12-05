Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives identified and arrested the suspect wanted for Wednesday night’s domestic-related fatal shooting in Oxon Hill. The suspect is 50-year-old Timothy Tyrone Rice of the 4900 block of Winthrop Street in Oxon Hill. He is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Levi Harrison James of Oxon Hill. The suspect is the victim’s stepfather.

On December 2, 2020, at approximately 9:10 pm, patrol officers responded to the 4900 block of Winthrop Street for the report of a shooting. The victim was located inside of his home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim during a dispute.

Rice is charged with first and second degree murder and additional charges. A court commissioner ordered him held without bond at the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0056532.

