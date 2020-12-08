The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Cold Case Unit remains committed to solving the murder of Brandon Ramone Johnson of District Heights – who was shot and killed in 2013 just days before his 18th birthday.

On December 7, 2013, at approximately 3:15 am, patrol officers were called to the 4900 block of Suitland Road in Suitland for a welfare check. The officers located Brandon in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives with the Cold Case Unit are once again urging anyone in the community to please come forward with information that could help close this case. Detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

“This case has weighed heavily on me since the early morning hours of December 7, 2013. I was called out as the assigned investigator to this horrendous murder. I later discovered that Brandon was killed a week before his 18th birthday. I will not rest until Brandon’s killer is charged and convicted for this horrific act that was committed against him,” said Detective Victoria Tyler, the lead detective with our Cold Case Unit.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 13-341-0377.

