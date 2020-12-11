PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 11, 2020 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a virtual public hearing to consider and receive comments regarding a budget adjustment to provide funding for expanding broadband access in the county in the amount of $1.6 million and property acquisition in the amount of $460,000. The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

In keeping with social distancing guidelines and to protect the health of citizens and staff, the public is encouraged to participate virtually by viewing the live stream on www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings. The public can also listen by phone or provide public comment by calling either of the following toll-free numbers to participate remotely:

U.S. toll-free number: 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257

Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251

Passcode (if asked): #

To provide public comment: *9

Written comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, to be made part of the record. Written comments may be submitted by emailing COMMISS@calvertcountymd.gov or through the U.S. mail to the BOCC at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities or linguistic barriers should be requested by contacting the BOCC office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2202.

