NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The Next Generation Jammer Low Band (NGJ-LB) program received approval to enter the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) acquisition phase Dec. 8.

The Honorable James Geurts, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition, the NGJ-LB Milestone Decision Authority, assessed the NGJ-LB program is ready to proceed to the next acquisition phase.

“This is an outstanding milestone from the NGJ-LB program, and an unparalleled accomplishment for the extended PMA-234 team,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Michael Orr, Airborne Electronic Attack Systems (PMA-234) program manager. “They have executed the program flawlessly to date, completed a major shift in acquisition strategy this summer by transitioning from a Middle Tier of Acquisition program to an Acquisition Category (ACAT)-1B program of record, completed a Demonstration of Technologies effort, and conducted a major source selection – and they did it all during a worldwide pandemic. I cannot be prouder to be associated with such an excellent team. With Milestone B approval, we are that much closer to providing the Low Band capability to the fleet.”

During the EMD phase, NGJ-LB will be further developed and tested prior to the production phase to ensure the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force receive the capability that meets the warfighter’s requirement. The U.S. Navy and Australia Ministry of Defence signed a Project Agreement July 2020, entering into a international cooperative development program agreement.

The ACAT-1B NGJ-LB capability is currently in source selection to choose an EMD prime contractor to develop the NGJ-LB operational prototypes. The contract award is slated for late 2020.

NGJ-LB is part of a larger NGJ weapon system that will augment, and ultimately replace the legacy ALQ-99 pods in the low frequency spectrum currently used on the EA-18G Growler. NGJ-LB is an external jamming pod that will address advanced and emerging threats using the latest digital, software-based array technologies and will provide enhanced AEA capabilities to disrupt, deny and degrade enemy air defense and ground communication systems.

You can learn more about PMA-234 and the NGJ weapon system at https://www.navair.navy.mil/organization/PMA-234

