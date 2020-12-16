St. Charles, MD- On December 15, at 5:48 p.m., officers responded to the area of St Charles Parkway between Gallery Place and St Thomas Drive for the report of a hit-and-run crash involving a child.

A preliminary investigation revealed three children had just crossed St Charles Parkway, followed by an 8-year-old girl who was still crossing the road. The driver of a pick-up truck, who was southbound on St Charles Parkway, struck the girl and fled. A witness called 9-1-1 and followed the truck to a neighborhood in La Plata. With the assistance of the La Plata Police Department and CCSO patrol officers, the driver was located. The child was transported to a hospital by helicopter with serious injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

At this point, it appears alcohol may be a contributing factor; however further investigation must be conducted. In accordance with the protocol, the completed investigation will be reviewed by the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges will be determined at that time.

PFC D. Walker of the Traffic Operations Unit is conducting the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information is asked to contact PFC Walker at 301-609-3251.

