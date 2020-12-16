(December 16, 2020) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is urging motorists to slow down if they must be out on the roads tonight, as wet roadways can turn icy.

“With temperatures overnight expected to be below freezing throughout much of the State, we are asking people if they must travel, to please slow down and use extreme caution,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “We will continue treating the roads, but it is important to expect conditions to be slippery, especially on ramps, overpasses and bridges.”

Snow continues to fall at moderate rates across Maryland west of the I-95 corridor, while widespread rain is currently falling in Southern Maryland and on the Eastern Shore. The heaviest snow fall rates should taper off later tonight or early tomorrow morning.

According to the National Weather Service, there will be periods of rain, sleet and snow in parts of the State overnight with associated wind gusts and temperatures below freezing in many areas.

Snow Emergency Plans are in effect for Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties. Should motorists come upon an unlit traffic signal due to a power outage, State law requires all traffic to stop and treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

MDOT SHA reminds motorists it is harder to control or stop your vehicle on a slick road. Increase your following distance enough so that you’ll have plenty of time to stop for vehicles ahead of you. Also remember that every vehicle handles differently; this is particularly true when driving on wet, icy, or snowy roads.

“Know Before You Go—Especially on Ice and Snow!” For current, real-time travel information, visit md511.org.

