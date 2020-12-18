“In order to protect continuity of government and ensure that the House can continue to do its work responsibly for the people, the Attending Physician has recommended that Members of Congress begin receiving the new COVID-19 vaccine, which is safe and effective. To that end, I received the first dose of the vaccine this afternoon, following Vice President Pence, Speaker Pelosi, Senator McConnell, and other senior government leaders. In the weeks and months ahead, as doses continue to be made available on a rolling basis, I strongly encourage every American who is able to get vaccinated. Doing so will both save lives in our communities and help us emerge more quickly from lockdowns and closures so we can build back our economy.



“Even though I have now received the first dose of the vaccine, I will continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently, and do my part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That is what we all must continue to do while the vaccine is being deployed around the country and across the world. It is essential that we continue following the guidelines of public health experts, who have made it clear that such measures will still be required until a sufficient portion of the population has been vaccinated and community spread of COVID-19 has ceased.”

Credit: Office of Congressman Steny H. Hoyer

