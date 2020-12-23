Based upon Governor Hogan’s recent travel restrictions and local data, all instruction in Calvert County Public Schools will be virtual for the first two weeks of January, which delays the start of hybrid instruction by one week. Groups of students will begin hybrid instruction in staggered cohorts starting January 19, instead of January 11.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “We believe that the classroom is the best place for students to learn, and we continue to move forward to with our plan for hybrid learning. We are delaying the return to school after the winter break based on local COVID-19 trends after Thanksgiving, the advice of the Calvert County Health Department, and the Governor’s order. This plan could change, depending on the status of the virus.”

Calvert County suspended hybrid learning in mid-November. Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “The Board made these difficult decisions with a heavy heart. We all want students back in school, yet we must prioritize health and safety.”

At their meeting on December 10, 2020, members of the Calvert County Public Schools Board of Education approved by a vote of 3-2 a plan for schools to reopen in a hybrid instructional model for students in pre-K through Grade 12. Staff and students will return to school in staggered cohorts after the winter break.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “Having pre-K through Grade 2 in school for the hybrid schedule in November was exciting and rewarding for so many children and teachers. We have found that two-thirds of our families have opted to have their children return to in-person instruction in this way. We believe that with everyone working together, we can make reopening school a safe and educationally beneficial experience.”

A detailed schedule will be shared with families in early January.

