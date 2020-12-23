Thursday

Rain likely before 10 am, then showers, mainly after 10 am. High near 63. Breezy, with a southeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Rain before 10pm, then showers, mainly after 10pm. Low around 36. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 23 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

