PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 29, 2020 – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new businesses:
135 Central Square Drive, Prince Frederick
410-535-6900
Caring and Sharing Daycare
8565 Chesley Drive, Lusby
443-624-3541
Custom Printworks, LLC
North Beach
410-474-0763
Sunderland
443-532-5730
Dunkirk
301-957-4966
Newkirk Contracting
747 Lazy River Road, Lusby
443-684-1556
RJ Wagner Enterprises, LLC
6028 Bayview Road, St. Leonard
443-486-8172
Prince Frederick
301-807-5363
Prince Frederick
240-507-7861
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services, the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.