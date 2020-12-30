PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 29, 2020 – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new businesses:



Bulrushes Café

135 Central Square Drive, Prince Frederick

410-535-6900

Caring and Sharing Daycare

8565 Chesley Drive, Lusby

443-624-3541

Custom Printworks, LLC

North Beach

410-474-0763

King Family Farm

Sunderland

443-532-5730

Metzerott Contracting, LLC

Dunkirk

301-957-4966

Newkirk Contracting

747 Lazy River Road, Lusby

443-684-1556

RJ Wagner Enterprises, LLC

6028 Bayview Road, St. Leonard

443-486-8172

Solomons Design, LLC

Prince Frederick

301-807-5363

TrinJoeChris Designs, LLC

Prince Frederick

240-507-7861

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services, the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.

