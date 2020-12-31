Starting on Friday, January 1, 2021, the State of Maryland’s minimum wage rate rises. For businesses with fifteen(15) or more employees, the rate increases to $11.75/hour. For those with fewer than 15, the rate rasies to $11.60/hour.

P.G. County already had a minimum wage of $11.50/hour but will align with the state starting Friday. However, Montgomery County’s minimum wage ranges from $13-$14/hr and will retain its own standards.

State lawmakers passed the bill supporting the minimum wage increase during the 2019 session and over the next several years, Maryland will increase the minimum wage until it is $15 in 2025.

For employers with at least 15 employees, this is the increase schedule:

Jan. 1, 2020 — $11

Jan. 1, 2021 — $11.75

Jan. 1, 2022 — $12.50

Jan. 1, 2023 — $13.25

Jan. 1, 2024 — $14

Jan. 1, 2025 — $15

For employers with 14 or fewer employees, this is the schedule:

Jan. 1, 2020 — $11

Jan. 1, 2021 — $11.60

Jan. 1, 2022 — $12.20

Jan. 1, 2023 — $12.80

Jan. 1, 2024 — $13.40

Jan. 1, 2025 — $14

Jan. 1, 2026 — $14.60

July 1, 2026 — $15

Minimum Wage Law in Maryland by David M. Higgins II on Scribd

View .pdf from the Maryland Department of Labor

Like this: Like Loading...