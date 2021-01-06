Washington, D.C.- Chaos rang out in the streets of Washington, D.C. as Congressional leaders begin the constitutionally mandated process of accepting state-certified electoral votes for President of the United States.

Thousands of protestors began storming the steps of the U.S. Capitol, with some climbing walls after knocking over at least three rows of police barricades.

The joint session of Congress began about 1 p.m. EST.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., along with 60 of his Republican colleagues, quickly objected to the electoral votes that were awarded to Biden by the state of Arizona. He was joined by at least Sen. Ted Cruz, who stood and was applauded, in signing the first objection to the Arizona electors.

The joint session then retired. There would be up to two hours of debate in both the House and Senate because both a House member and a senator submitted a written objection.

At 1:39 p.m. U.S. Capitol Police began evacuating the area near the Capitol as the storm barricades were pushed back. Next, the Library of Congress was evacuated. Minutes later members of Congress were evacuated.

JUST IN – Protesters are fighting with Secret Service and Capitol Police within the U.S. capitol.pic.twitter.com/ziveA5kBJ8 — Disclose.tv ? (@disclosetv) January 6, 2021

Early reports from various news stations report a woman was shot inside the Capitol, and CPR was being performed.

Both President Trump and Vice President Pence have been moved to secure locations.

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW.



The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong.



And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

St. Mary’s County (SMC) Commissioner Eric Colvin said in an email,” Disgraceful. The image I saw of a protester sitting in the speaker’s chair in the chamber brought a tear to my eye. There is nothing wrong with peaceful protesting–making your voice heard is a cornerstone of our democracy, but violence and vandalism is never acceptable. I was watching the House of Representatives in session on CSPAN when the protesters entered the Capital–I literally bowed my head and prayed for our nation as I watched it unfold. I know that there are some residents of St. Mary’s County who were attending the rally in DC today–I hope they are safe.”

Governor Larry Hogan issued a statement,” All Americans should be outraged by this attack on our nation’s Capitol. This is a heinous and violent assault on the heart of our democracy. I will not stand for this, and neither should any American.

“I am in close contact with congressional leaders about the situation inside the Capitol. At my direction, the Maryland State Police is sending in troopers to assist the Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Capitol Police. I have instructed the Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard to call up a rapid response force to support law enforcement and restore order.”

SMC Commissioner John O’Connor stated,” I am deeply worried about the state of our democracy. We have been on the brink of violence which many do not want to address. Between election fraud, hatred, and an overwhelmingly broken system of government I can only hope that we find a peaceful way to preserve our democracy that so many true Americans have sacrificed for. It’s time for the life long politicians to go, It’s time for term limits, it’s time for a change

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a city-wide 6 p.m EST curfew. The National Guard has also been requested and approved per the White House Press Secretary.

This is a developing story…

