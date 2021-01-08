PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jan. 8, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces a second round of funding is available through the Maryland Restaurant Relief Fund Grant program to provide financial assistance to locally owned and operated restaurants and food service establishments impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency. Only restaurants that did not apply in the first round are eligible to apply in the second round.

Calvert County will receive an additional $387,777 from the program and will disburse these funds through a second round of the Restaurant Relief Fund Grant program to begin Jan. 13, 2021, at noon. The program will remain open until 11:59 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2021, or until funds are fully expended. Closing date is subject to change based on the number of applications received. If funding remains after the initial application window closes at 11:59 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2021, grants will be provided to previous recipients on a first come, first served basis.

Eligible businesses include:

Full and limited-service restaurants

Locally owned franchise restaurants

Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars

Catering businesses

Bed-and-breakfast establishments with food service

Food trucks

The grant may be used for working capital such as rent, payroll or job training; purchase of equipment and services to expand outdoor dining such as tents or heaters; infrastructure improvements such as HVAC system upgrades or technology to support carryout and delivery; or for purchase of personal protective equipment and other COVID-19 related or unusual expenses incurred due to the public health emergency. Repayment is not required for any funds received through this program.

Small restaurants with one to seven full-time equivalent employees may receive $10,000 and large restaurants with eight or more full-time equivalent employees may receive $15,000.

To be considered eligible for a grant, businesses must:

Be in good standing with the state of Maryland;

Be current on all county tax liabilities;

Have no open zoning or permitting code enforcement issues;

Have a physical business presence in Calvert County;

Not be a franchise or national chain (unless able to provide local ownership and operation); and

Have at least one full-time equivalent W-2 employee.

Business owners interested in receiving a grant are encouraged to review eligibility criteria and application requirements online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/COVID19ReliefFund.

The relief program is funded through Maryland’s Rainy Day Fund.

Questions may be emailed to grant@calvertcountymd.gov. For business assistance, call the Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583.

