Prince Frederick, MD – Calvert Hospice is so appreciative of the work of TJ and Colby Ireland again this year. TJ and Colby raised a Hospice Hog, placed it in the Calvert County Youth Livestock Auction (conducted virtually this year), and donated the proceeds to hospice.

This year’s Hospice Hog was a Berkshire Gilt that weighed in at 224 pounds. The final price this year was $1,680, and the Ireland family rounded it up to an even $1,700. We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and generosity of these two young men, especially in such a difficult year.

2020 Hospice Hog raised by TJ and Colby Ireland

Like this: Like Loading...