GLEN BURNIE, MD (January 11, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office is currently accepting grant applications for traffic safety programs and projects that can help reduce crashes, deaths and injuries on Maryland roadways. Now through March 12, 2021, applicants are invited to submit grant requests for programs and activities taking place between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022.

MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office has two grant types available: law enforcement overtime grants and general highway safety grants. The general highway safety grants are available to eligible organizations, including state and local governments, nonprofits and institutes of higher education.

“Despite a decrease in traffic this year, there have been more than 500 people killed and thousands more injured on Maryland roads from avoidable factors,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Larry Hogan’s Highway Safety Representative. “We are looking for innovative projects that will result in safer roads, increase the effectiveness of law enforcement, promote traffic safety awareness through education and the media, and enhance emergency medical response throughout the state.”

Eligible projects must support and implement strategies outlined in the Maryland Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP) and address the four E’s of highway safety – education, enforcement, engineering and emergency medical services. In 2020, the Hogan Administration awarded nearly $12 million in grants for a variety of highway safety initiatives, including impaired driving prevention programs, local police enforcement efforts, and school-based education and awareness campaigns.

“These grants support our partners in law enforcement, and also help us connect directly with grassroots efforts at the community level to spread the message of safety and responsibility of our roadways,” said MDOT Secretary Greg Slater. “These grants plant the seeds of safety that will take root with future generations.”

MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office administers grant-funded programs that address priority areas such as impaired driving prevention, occupant protection, aggressive and distracted driving prevention, and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists, young drivers, and senior drivers. Grant funds also can be awarded for projects that help improve the quality of traffic safety data. For information and to apply for a highway safety grant, click here or call 410-787-4050.

“We cannot achieve our goal to eliminate highway crashes, deaths and injuries alone,” said Dr. Tim Kerns, Director of MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office. “The partnerships we build though these grants are vital in helping us make our roadways as safe as possible. We are proud of the work we have accomplished thus far, but we know there’s more work to be done.”

Learn more about the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office by visiting ZeroDeathsMD.gov or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD.

