WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone announced that the Maryland Department of Health will receive $402,607,440 in federal funding to expand COVID-19 vaccine distribution, contact tracing, and testing capacity.

“Support is on the way for Maryland as we continue to fight COVID-19 and work to eliminate the virus,” the lawmakers said. “This new federal funding will help ensure that more Marylanders get the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible and will increase the state’s testing and contact tracing capabilities. Team Maryland will keep pushing to secure additional federal dollars to bring the virus under control and stop the spread of the disease.”

Funds include $347,979,565 to expand testing, contact tracing, and other efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19; and $54,627,875 to support Maryland’s vaccine distribution efforts. It was authorized by Congress through the Coronavirus Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

