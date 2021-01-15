PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jan. 15, 2021 – Calvert County residents who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccination may pre-register online beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. Any Calvert County resident age 18 and older may pre-register at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Vaccine.

Calvert County Government (CCG) created a pre-registration portal in partnership with the Calvert County Health Department so citizens can more easily receive the vaccine once it is available for their vaccine priority group, in accordance with the Maryland COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

“We recognize the strong effort by the Calvert County Health Department staff to ensure the vaccine gets out to citizens as quickly as possible and are proud to be one of the leading counties in this effort,” said Board of County Commissioners President Earl “Buddy” Hance. “Even though the Health Department is a state agency, we have been working cooperatively with them throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to provide necessary local resources and to safeguard the health and safety of Calvert County citizens. Calvert County Government will continue to provide the Health Department with any and all support needed to ensure a smooth vaccine rollout to all citizens.”

The online pre-registration form will ask residents for their name, basic contact information, date of birth, age and primary healthcare provider; registrants will not be asked to provide any personal health information during pre-registration.

“Health Department staff has been working extremely hard to administer the vaccine as quickly as possible, however vaccine supply is limited and unpredictable from week to week,” said Calvert County Health Officer Dr. Laurence Polsky. “While we’re unable to say precisely when each group will be able to be vaccinated, we have already administered over 90% of the supply we have received to date.”

The timeframe when each group will begin vaccination depends upon vaccine availability. Calvert County is distributing the vaccine to five different vaccine priority groups. Information about the Maryland COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and priority groups is available at covidlink.maryland.gov/content/vaccine.

Residents are strongly encouraged to use the online pre-registration form for COVID vaccinations. An information call center is also available to assist residents without internet access who wish to pre-register for vaccination. For questions or assistance, residents may call 410-535-0218, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For health questions regarding COVID-19, residents may call their primary care providers or the Health Department at 410-535-5400, ext. 334, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or email calvert.admin@maryland.gov.

