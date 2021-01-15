However, 80% say they would drink the same or more in the event of another lockdown in 2021.

2 in 3 more concerned about a loved one struggling with alcohol dependency, than COVID-19

Dry January, or Dryuary, the month where many people opt to drink less, has become an annual ritual. Some participate as part of a New Year’s resolution, some use it as a vehicle to save money, and others claim it’s a way to ‘detox’ from excessive drinking over the holidays. However, following a challenging year in which many turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism for a multitude of situations, this month’s attempt at sobriety has added significance.

AlcoholRehab.com, a leading provider of alcohol and drug addiction treatment resources, surveyed 3,000 adults (aged 21+) and found that nearly 1 in 3 (32%) Marylanders plan on reducing their alcohol intake, not just for the month of January, but for 2021.

According to the results, the most abstemious state is Louisiana, with nearly 70% saying they plan on drinking less this year. Comparatively, only 16%of those in Iowasay they will cut down on their drinking this upcoming year.

In the spirit of ‘new year, new you’, the survey showed that 1 in 10 reassess their drinking habits every January to make some changes (usually for the better!). When quizzed on their primary reasons for cutting their alcohol in 2021, 62% want to create healthier habits for themselves, 17% say it’s to save money, 12% say it’s to avoid hangovers, and 10% want to cut down as they’re worried about becoming too dependent on alcohol.

The survey also revealed a concerning statistic: more than 80% of respondents say in the event of further lockdowns in 2021, they would drink the same or more alcohol than they did in the first wave. Unfortunately, many people turn to alcohol to alleviate stressful situations, and it often results in the opposite effect. Then, not only has the circumstance become worse, but it canpotentially lead to alcohol addiction and/or abuse.

In fact, the study found that nearly 2 in 3 (63%) respondents say they would be more concerned about a loved one struggling with alcohol dependency, than COVID-19, during the pandemic.

“Many intend for a new year to be a fresh start, and with last year being difficult for a lot of people, taking some time for introspection and reassessment is completely understandable,” said Brittney Morse, a licensed advanced drug and alcohol counselor and spokesperson for AlcoholRehab.com. “Some may have developed unhealthy coping mechanisms in response to situations faced in 2020 and are just now coming to the realization that alcohol and/or substances are now a significant part of their lives. If you notice that your relationship, or a loved one’s relationship, with alcohol or substances has become worrisome, now is the time to reach out for help. Online resources can aid in directing you to the best options that will allow you to begin your journey to recovery.”

