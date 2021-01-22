UPDATE January 21, 2020: Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged four suspects in connection with Monday’s fatal shooting in Fort Washington. The suspects are 37-year-old Andron Wood of the 8900 block of Tower Mill Lane in Waldorf, 40-year-old Keionta Hagens, 47-year-old Thaddeus Lamont Wills, and 27-year-old Quasean Reeves. Those three suspects live in the 800 block of Copley Avenue in Waldorf. They are all charged with the murder of 66-year-old John Woo Young Jang of Laurel.

On January 18, 2021, at approximately 1:00 pm, officers responded to a food mart in the 12500 block of Livingston Road for the report of a robbery. When they arrived, they located the victim inside of the business suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot during an attempted armed robbery. Jang was an employee at the business.

The suspects are all charged with first degree murder and related charges. A court commissioner ordered Reeves and Wood held without bond at the county’s Department of Corrections. Wills and Hagens are being held on a no bond status in Charles County.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0002906.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Fort Washington. The victim is 66-year-old John Woo Young Jang of Laurel.

On January 18, 2021, at approximately 1:00 pm, officers responded to a food mart in the 12500 block of Livingston Road for the report of a robbery. When they arrived, they located the victim inside of the business suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminarily, detectives believe the shooting occurred during an attempted robbery. Jang is an employee of the business.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect(s) in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0002906.

Like this: Like Loading...