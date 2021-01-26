ANNAPOLIS, MD – The House Republican Caucus has requested an update on the plan to reopen Maryland’s courts. In a letter to Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, Caucus leaders cited the inclusion of frontline judicial staff in Phase 1A of Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccination plan and asked that the timeline for full reopening be accelerated.



“Maryland courts provide essential services to our citizen,” said House Minority Leader Nic Kipke. “Now that judicial staff has access to vaccinations it is important that we move forward with an accelerated reopening. Just as we are moving forward with reopening schools, this critical branch of government must reopen to the people it has a duty to serve.”



The full text of the letter is available here.

