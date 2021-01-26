MECHANICSVILLE, MARYLAND (January 21, 2021) – Speed Unlimited was a longtime partner at Maryland International Raceway ™ (MDIR) and served the racing community for 53 years.

Unfortunately, what was known as MDIR’s Official Speed Shop has closed its doors and for the first time in 30 years, there was a vacancy above the Midnight Madness name. However, MDIR is proud to announce the new Midnight Madness sponsor for 2021 and beyond!

Late Model Performance (LMP) is joining the famed MDIR and will be the new Midnight Madness Title sponsor!

“We are very excited to be a part of MDIR! The LMP staff and I are very excited that MDIR is allowing us to be a big part of the team.” Stated Alec Bledsoe, owner of Late Model Performance. LMP started in 2017 as a one-man show (Alec) and quickly evolved. They are now in a 7500 square foot building in Baltimore with 4 more employees.

“Without my team, LMP would not be where it’s at today,” Bledsoe said. “We all love what we do in the shop and love seeing our customers take their cars to the dragstrips. While we specialize and pride ourselves in GM tuning, we are able to tune any kind of engine on standalone ECU’s such as Holley EFI, Fueltech, Haltech, and Pro EFI. We also tune 2jz engines, small block and big block Fords, small block and big block Chevy’s, and many others. We are true tuners at LMP and anything to us is tunable!”

“I first met Alec Bledsoe on the final day of the Hail Mary Derby at the end of 2020. Alec and his team have built a stellar reputation in a relatively short time within the drag racing community. Every person that has spoken about Alec has spoken very highly about him and how great of a person that he is.” said Christopher Higgins, Director of Marketing and PR at MDIR. “We are very excited to have Alec and the team at Late Model Performance on with us at MDIR!”

LMP is a performance shop that works on late model cars (2009 and newer) and one of the best shops on the east coast. LMP will go the extra mile installing and selling nothing but quality parts. “Besides being a performance shop working on cars, our website has a great variety of products to offer” stated Bledsoe. “With some of our record-breaking combinations in streetcars, we offer all the parts on our website such as LMP cam kits, billet LMP LT4 lids, flex-fuel kits, fuel systems, and many more! We are also dealers for some of the biggest performance company’s out there to get what you need quickly online.”

LMP has an in house loaded 224x dyno jet and an in-house mainline hub dyno with tuning being done in house by Alec. LMP gets customers shipping cars in from around the country to get the best treatment from Alec and his team. The LMP team races at the Haltech World Cup Finals presented by Wiseco loves being competitive, and is always raising the bar!

