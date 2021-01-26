Katia Lucero Polanco-Perez H/F 17 years old last seen 01-17-21 5’00” 135 lbs. She was last seen on January 17, 2021. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
