WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded businesses and other payors that the revised Form 1099-MISC, Miscellaneous Income PDF, and the new Form 1099-NEC, Nonemployee Compensation PDF, must be furnished to most recipients by February 1, 2021.

Redesigned Form 1099-MISC

The IRS revised Form 1099-MISC for the 2020 tax year to accommodate the creation of a new Form 1099-NEC. The redesigned 1099-MISC has different box numbers for reporting certain income. Businesses must send Form 1099-MISC to recipients by February 1, 2021, and file it with the IRS by March 1 (March 31 if filing electronically).

If businesses are using Forms 1099-MISC to report amounts in box 8, Substitute Payments in Lieu of Dividends or Interest, or box 10, Gross Proceeds Paid to An Attorney, there is an exception to the normal due date. Those forms are due to recipients by February 16, 2021.

New Form 1099-NEC

Form 1099-NEC is a new form for tax year 2020 for nonemployee compensation of $600 or more to a payee. This form should be filed with the IRS, on paper or electronically, and sent to recipients by February 1, 2021.

There is no automatic 30-day extension to file Form 1099-NEC. However, an extension to file may be available under certain hardship conditions. Also, nonemployee compensation may be subject to backup withholding if a payee has not provided a taxpayer identification number to the payer or the IRS notifies the payer that the Taxpayer Identification Number provided was incorrect.

Deadlines help fraud detection

The due dates for information returns, like Forms 1099-MISC and 1099-NEC help the IRS more easily detect refund fraud by verifying income that individuals report on their tax returns. Payors can help support that process, and avoid penalties, by filing the forms on time and without errors. The IRS recommends e-file as the quickest, most accurate and convenient way to file these forms.

For more information, the instructions for Forms 1099-MISC and 1099-NEC are available on IRS.gov.

