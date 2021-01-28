The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announcesthat applications remain available through February 28, 2021 for economic relief funds for the commercial seafood industry through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), for those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The application will be available to eligible members of the seafood industry on the Maryland OneStop website. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, 2021.

NEW: An appeals process for rejected applications is now available online. If you applied for CARES relief and your application was rejected, please check your email to see if you qualify for an appeal. All instructions and relevant information will be found with that email. The appeal will be part of your original application that you filed on Maryland OneStop.

Individuals filing an appeal should receive a decision from DNR within ten business days of a completed submission. If you are considering filing an appeal, we strongly encourage you to do so at your earliest convenience to allow for reimbursement of license fees and a quick distribution of a second payment.

The DNR CARES Act webpage will be updated as needed to help guide impacted businesses through the application and dispersal process. Please check back regularly for additional information.

The application is available to eligible members of the seafood industry on the Maryland OneStop website.

Like this: Like Loading...