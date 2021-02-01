ASHLAND, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (1-2) fell this afternoon (Jan. 30) to Old Dominion Athletic Conference member, Randolph-Macon College (3-0). This is the Seahawks’ third game on the road and third game of the 2021 season. The final score was 67-53.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland – 53, Randolph-Macon – 67

How it Happened

The Seahawks started the game with intensity and high energy. Karon Williams was the first to tally points on the board by sinking a jump shot from outside the paint. The Yellow Jackets’ ability to answer back quickly, kept the first quarter a close game. Halfway into the quarter, the teams were tied at nine points. When the Seahawks took a lead by way of Cameron Mangold making both free-throw shots, Randolph-Macon brought the score to a tie at 11 points. Mangold was able to secure the Seahawks’ lead entering the second quarter by sinking both free-throws again. The Seahawks finished 100% on free-throws in the first quarter.

was the first to tally points on the board by sinking a jump shot from outside the paint. The Yellow Jackets’ ability to answer back quickly, kept the first quarter a close game. Halfway into the quarter, the teams were tied at nine points. When the Seahawks took a lead by way of making both free-throw shots, Randolph-Macon brought the score to a tie at 11 points. Mangold was able to secure the Seahawks’ lead entering the second quarter by sinking both free-throws again. The Seahawks finished 100% on free-throws in the first quarter. St. Mary’s College started the second quarter strong, racking up a five-point scoring run. Randolph-Macon hit a stride with seven minutes and 39 seconds remaining, going on a 12-point scoring run. It was Stephanie Howell who began the end of the scoring run by securing a defensive rebound. Kendra Stamper was able to sink a perfectly placed lay-up off of an assist from Williams. Stamper found success from inside the paint once more before the quarter ended, bringing the score to 27-22 entering halftime in favor of Randolph-Macon.

who began the end of the scoring run by securing a defensive rebound. was able to sink a perfectly placed lay-up off of an assist from Williams. Stamper found success from inside the paint once more before the quarter ended, bringing the score to 27-22 entering halftime in favor of Randolph-Macon. At the start of the second half, Williams led the Seahawks in points and assists with nine and two, respectively. Howell played a pivotal part defensively, totaling seven rebounds in the first half, six of them being defensive rebounds.

In the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets were able to secure a seven-point scoring run giving them a ten-point lead over St. Mary’s College. Williams led the team in scoring for the quarter, with four total points. Howell contributed three rebounds, one assist, and two points for the Seahawks. The match-up entered the final quarter with a score of 47-36 in the Yellow Jackets’ favor.

An early six-point scoring run for Randolph-Macon helped secure their lead for the remainder of the game. The Seahawks finished 100% in free-throws which kept them viable in the final quarter. St. Mary’s College went on a six-point scoring run of their own late in the quarter, causing the Yellow Jackets to pick up their game defensively. Despite Caitlin Mays sinking both free-throw shots to close out the match-up, the Seahawks couldn’t close the gap. The Yellow Jackets walked away victorious with a final score of 67-53.

Inside the Box Score

Williams led the Seahawks in scoring once again with 15 points. Williams also contributed four assists, one steal, and five rebounds. Howell and Stamper both added eight points for St. Mary’s College, which was good for second on the team.

Howell showed her grit by snagging 10 total rebounds this afternoon. Rachel Manning , Cassidy Kupchinskas , and Caitlin Mays all contributed five points each. St. Mary’s College showed an impressive spread on the offensive end with eight out of 11 Seahawks scoring.

, , and all contributed five points each. St. Mary’s College showed an impressive spread on the offensive end with eight out of 11 Seahawks scoring. Peyton Humphreys for Randolph-Macon had a double-double this afternoon, with ten points and 12 rebounds. Becca Arrington contributed 21 points today for the Yellow Jackets, which was good for best on the team.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Feb. 2 vs. Virginia Wesleyan University | 6:00 P.M. | Michael P. O’Brien ARC Arena

Like this: Like Loading...