Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans, and military personnel can experience the thrills of hunting fields and wetlands on a special waterfowl hunting day Feb. 6.

“The opportunity to offer special hunts to youth has become a part of our annual waterfowl hunting traditions, and we are happy to expand this privilege to our veterans and military personnel,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “This day gives our youth hunters and military personnel time to share the magic of Maryland’s marshes and fields.”

Hunters 16 years of age or younger, military veterans of any age (as defined in section 101 of Title 38, United States Code), and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and Reserves on active duty (other than for training) may hunt ducks, geese, and coots on public and private land during the special hunt day. Youth hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed adult at least 21 years old or by eligible military personnel also participating in the hunt. All eligible hunters and adult mentors must possess Maryland hunting licenses or be exempt from hunting license requirements.

Any adult participating in this hunt will need to purchase both a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp. Youth hunters, including those possessing an apprentice license, must purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp but do not need to purchase a Federal Duck Stamp if under 16 years of age.

The bag limits for the hunting days are the same as regular seasons except:

Two black ducks may be taken.

One Canada goose may be taken when hunting within the Atlantic Population (AP) Canada Goose Hunting Zone .

. Five Canada geese may be taken when hunting within the Atlantic Flyway Resident Population (AFRP) Canada Goose Hunting Zone.



For information on public hunting lands and Wildlife Management Areas, please see pages 56-59 of the 2020-21 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.

Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Natural Resources Service Center or at any one of the more than 250 Sport License Agents statewide.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.

