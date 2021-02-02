Meet Bailey(166717) who’s ready to start the new year in a new loving, forever home.

Bailey is a yellow female Labrador Retriever mix. She is approximately 8 years old. She weighs about 101.1 lbs. She has been spayed.

She’s your classic canine companion. Bailey absolutely loves her people and is great at letting you know when she wants a belly rub. She seems to already know sit, paw and lie down, and she also does the cutest little thing where she puts both her paws on your waist ever so gently to beg for affection. She LOVES to get her snack on, but Bailey also has standards.

Surprisingly, she is not a big fan of peanut butter, but every other type of treat is up her alley. We know Bailey is an older gal, so she may not be what everyone is looking for, but we also know she would be an amazing addition to any family.

Bailey has so much love to give that she would like to be the only pet in the home. To schedule an appointment to meet her, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.

Like this: Like Loading...