ANNAPOLIS, MD—Tonight at 7:00 p.m., Governor Larry Hogan will deliver the 2021 State of the State address. The address will be broadcast live on Maryland Public Television, as well as the governor’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Following are excerpts from the address:



“This crisis will not end overnight, but together we will bring it to an end. We will get our kids back to school, get people back to work, and get life back to normal once again.”

ECONOMIC RELIEF: “Our top legislative priority is the RELIEF Act of 2021. This emergency legislation will provide more than a billion dollars in immediate tax relief and economic stimulus for struggling Maryland families, small businesses, and those who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tonight, I am once again calling on the legislature to pass this bill and get it to my desk as soon as possible so that I can sign it into law.” Learn more about the RELIEF Act of 2021.

VACCINES: “I want to assure you that we will not rest until vaccines are available to every single Marylander who wants one. These vaccines are safe and effective, and they are the result of groundbreaking cooperation between America’s leading medical experts and pharmaceutical companies and a transparent and rigorous review process led by the FDA. Getting vaccinated will help keep you, your family, and your community healthy and safe. We urge every Marylander to get a vaccine when one becomes available to you. It will prevent more illness, hospitalizations, and deaths, and it is the best hope for bringing this pandemic to an end.”

EDUCATION: “It is critical that we give our students the chance to get safely back into the classrooms. During this entire crisis, we have always followed the science, and the science is clear. … I want to commend all the teachers, administrators, parents, and students who have adapted under difficult and trying circumstances and have already shown this is possible. It’s time to get our students back into the classrooms where they belong.”

