GLEN BURNIE, MD (February 2, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) is making it easier than ever to keep up with vehicle-related correspondence without sorting or digging through mail. Customers can now look up all notices, letters and receipts related to their vehicle on the MDOT MVA website.

By simply selecting View My MDOT MVA Correspondence under the website’s Online Services tab, customers can enter their tag or title number, driver’s license number and personal PIN (or last 4 digits of their Social Security number) to access all documents that have been sent in connection with their vehicle since July 2020. Customers can view the information at any time and from any device – phone, tablet or computer.

“We are constantly exploring new ways to make these services as convenient as possible for our customers,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “This tool is a great asset that allows our customers to look up vital information at their convenience from the comfort of home, without having to make an appointment to visit a branch office.”

Some of the most commonly requested notices and letters that are available online include:

Tag Return Receipt,

VEIP Inspection Notice,

Flag Notice,

Insurance Suspension Notice,

Change of Address Card,

15-Day Temporary Registration, and

Updated Vehicle Registration Renewal.

The service was made possible by the launch of MDOT MVA’s Customer Connect IT modernization project last summer, which gave customer agents the ability to view a real-time account for each customer, making it easier to understand the needs of the individual and efficiently complete their transaction. The project also gave customers the ability to complete more transactions online, including ordering handicap placards, updating insurance information and starting a vehicle titling transaction before visiting a branch. Customers can check the MDOT MVA eStore to take advantage of the many services available online.

Phase Two of Customer Connect launches in December 2021 and will give customers access to correspondences related to driver services, including driver’s license renewal notices.

