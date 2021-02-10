(February 10, 2021) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is gearing up for another bout of winter weather that is expected to impact most of the state today.

The National Weather Service expects snow this afternoon, followed by periods of snow and freezing rain in southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore Thursday night into Friday. Hazardous conditions, such as slippery roads, are expected.

MDOT SHA advises motorists to stay at home in inclement weather if they are able to do so. Today, crews will switch to emergency operations mode, which means they will work around the clock to clear the roads. Statewide, MDOT SHA has access to up to 2,700 pieces of equipment and 1,200 personnel.

Motorists who must travel, please follow the following guidelines:

Don’t crowd the plow. Please give snow plows a wide berth on all sides.

Clear your car completely before driving. Snow can fall off your moving vehicle and create a hazard for other drivers.

Go slow on ice and snow. Posted speed limits are for ideal weather conditions, so drive about 10 mph slower than usual.

Elevated road surfaces such as bridges, ramps and overpasses freeze first — Remain extra vigilant.

Real-time weather and traffic information is available at md511.maryland.gov. Customers can also view the Statewide Transportation Operations Resources Map (STORM) web application, which provides tracking of MDOT SHA winter operations.

