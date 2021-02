St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating missing persons Marilee Stokes (30y/o white female), Rowan Stokes (7y/o), and Cambria Stokes (5y/o). Last seen: Leonardtown, MD 02/10/21.

If you have information please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

No photos available at this time.

