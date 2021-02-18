LEONARDTOWN, MD – The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for St. Mary’s County until 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Intermittent light freezing rain or freezing drizzle will continue through Thursday night. Storm total with ice accumulations of two to three-tenths of an inch or more expected by the end of the winter storm.

Ice accumulation can cause power outages, downed trees and broken limbs, and hazardous travel conditions. As precipitation continues and temperatures drop overnight, conditions will worsen; community members should monitor local media outlets for weather updates.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation road crews will continue to assess and treat roads throughout the county overnight. Residents are strongly urged to refrain from driving; roads will be slippery. Information on county road closures is located at https://www.stmarysmd.com/publicsafety/roadclosures.asp.

For information on St. Mary’s County Government operations and services during this storm, please call 301-475-4911.

