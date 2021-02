Today

Rain and snow likely before 11 am, then rain. Patchy fog between 3 pm and 4 pm. High near 47. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

