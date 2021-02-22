LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Emergency Services and the Maryland Emergency Management Association (MDEMA) is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Donald “Doc” Lumpkin’s Memorial Scholarship Program.

MDEMA is offering five (5) $1,000.00 scholarships for 2021. One scholarship will be awarded to a student in each of the following geographic areas:

Area I – Western Maryland Area IV – Maryland’s Eastern Shore

Area II – National Capital Area V – Southern Maryland

Area III – Central Maryland

Applications must be submitted by April 2, 2021, for consideration.

For more information about the 2021 Donald “Doc” Lumpkin’s Memorial Scholarship and to apply, visit www.marylamdmema.org or click here: https://www.marylandema.org/new-page-5.

