Mezeh Mediterranean Grill

45000 St. Andrews Church Road

California, MD

301-861-3281

If you are in St. Mary’s County and are looking for a quick (non-fast food) bite to eat, you need to check out Mezeh Mediterranean Grill.

Mezeh (the meaning originated from the Turkish word meaning a snack or appetizer) has been open for a little over a year. It is a fast-casual restaurant serving Mediterranean food. Customers can customize rice and salad bowls, pita pockets, and wraps with proteins like chicken shawarma, steak shawarma, shredded lamb, lamb kefta (meatballs), and chicken kabob. Popular items include falafel, tabbouleh, couscous, several types of hummus, fresh toppings, and sauces.

All Mezeh’s recipes are made from scratch, in-house daily. They use only 100% olive oil and their food contains no hormones, preservatives, or additives. The price of a meal is under $10.00. Sides, sweets, and drinks are an additional cost.

The restaurant is light and airy. There are bright-colored tiles, and it has an industrial feel. There are several tables for dining in. The ordering starts at one end of the counter, and you add items as you go. The day we went, my friend had a bowl with white basmati rice, lamb kefta, and toppings. I had a mixed green base (salad) with chicken kebob, cilantro hummus, and toppings. I also had the cilantro vinaigrette and tzatziki sauce. Everything was so tasty!

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill is a small chain located primarily in Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina. They have around 30 locations, with several new ones opening soon. Mezeh restaurants support the community and offer fundraising opportunities. In addition, to make ordering easy, and to utilize the reward program, they offer a phone app.

I highly recommend Mezeh Mediterranean Grill! It is definitely a great place with delicious food!

Monday through Sunday – 11:00 am to 10:00 pm

Mezeh Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mezehgrill

Mezeh website: https://meyezeh.com/

Rating (out of 5):

Food – 4.5

4.5 Service – 4.5

4.5 Ambiance – 4.2

4.2 Total – 4.4

