LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools Department of Food and Nutrition Services announces changes in the schedule for curb-side meal distribution. Meals are available for students ages 18 years and younger. Meals can be picked up from any school site even if your student attends a different school. Curb-side meals are distributed on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Meal bags include breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack, plus milk and/or water for each student.

As we enter Phase 3 of the Return to School Hybrid Instruction for students, more support is needed in our kitchens to prepare meals for students who are on site. Beginning the week of March 1, curb-side meal distribution will continue Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays; however, the time is changed to 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

More information can also be found on the SMCPS home page and on Twitter@SMCPS_Food. If you have any questions regarding the schedule change, please send them to foodservice@smcps.org.

